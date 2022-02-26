 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mississippi police force targets catalytic converter thieves

  • 0

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police department aims to curb the thefts of catalytic converters.

The Oxford Police Department teamed with Gateway Tire to engrave identifying marks on the devices. Authorities across the region have seen a spike in thefts of catalytic converters in the past year.

The devices clean up auto emissions. The lure for criminals is cashing in on the precious metals inside them, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen says his department is also working with scrap yards to spot the marked car parts when they arrive.

“If they see the inscription or a place that has been filed off, then there is a good chance it was stolen,” McCutchen said. “It’s a way of taking money out of the criminals’ hands. If they see they can’t make any money off of (stealing catalytic converters), maybe they will move on.”

People are also reading…

The thefts are “becoming a major problem,” Gateway manager Kirk Jackson said.

“It can be a big hit to people who are already stretched financially,” he said.

While the criminals might get a couple of hundred dollars for a stolen converter, the damage they cause trying to quickly saw off the items in the dead of night can cost the car owners $4,000 or more, the newspaper reported.

Oxford detectives Mike Burks and Scott Hollowell researched the problem and found a host of ideas to prevent theft, including welding rebar and metal shields under vehicles. Instead, they opted to keep it simple and try to deter the thefts by using inscriptions.

The idea is that when a converter shows up at a scrap yard or metal recycling center with an inscription, it will be easier to determine whether it was stolen.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News