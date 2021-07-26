Mississippi sees big jump in COVID-19 positive test results

“Educators are thrilled to be heading back into school buildings after an incredibly challenging year — any educator will tell you there is no place we’d rather be,” the teachers' union said. “But educators and students deserve to teach and learn in a safe setting without fearing for their health or the health of their families.”

Thousands of people are gathering for the Neshoba County Fair — a 10-day event where families and friends live in colorful cabins, visit on front porches and watch musical performances, horse races and political speeches.

The fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves is scheduled to speak there Thursday.

Dr. Dan Edney, the state Health Department's chief medical officer, said during a news conference last week that people over 65, even if they are fully vaccinated “need to double think” whether to attend the Neshoba County Fair or other big events.

“If you're going to be in any crowd setting, not just the Neshoba County Fair but any crowd setting, you need to try not to be in the middle of things and be as distant as you can, (be in the) open air as much as you can, wear a mask and be vaccinated," Edney said.