Mississippi Senate rejects 2 proposals to expand Medicaid

“They are going to jobs where they can barely make ends meet,” Democratic Sen. Angela Turner Ford of West Point said Tuesday.

Opponents of expansion, including Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, have said they do not want to put more people on a government program.

Medicaid is paid by state and federal tax dollars, with the federal government picking up a larger share of the tab for poorer states. The federal share for Mississippi is about 78%. With expansion under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays 90% of the cost for all states.

Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory said expanding Medicaid would help doctor's offices, nursing homes and other health care facilities, particularly in rural areas.

“Mississippi will make money if we expand Medicaid,” said Bryan, chairman of the Senate Public Health Committee.

Senate Medicaid Committee Chairman Kevin Blackwell, a Republican from Olive Branch, argued against the two Democratic-led proposals.

“Every state that has expanded has missed the mark," Blackwell said, citing higher-than-expected enrollment and expenses.