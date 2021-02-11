Mississippi Senate rejects tax on medical marijuana

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler filed the lawsuit that argues the initiative was improperly on the ballot because petitioners gathered signatures from outdated congressional districts. State attorneys say the petitioners were using guidance from a former attorney general.

Members of the state Board of Health said Feb. 3 that regulations for a medical marijuana program in Mississippi would be in place by a July 1 deadline, but they cautioned that it’s unclear how soon marijuana might be available to patients.

Aug. 15 is the deadline for the state to begin issuing licenses for dispensaries and cards for patients. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said it could take six to nine weeks for growers to get viable plants for use in the program. He said the Health Department could try to “get a little ahead” of the July 1 and Aug. 15 deadlines.

