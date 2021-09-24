Mississippi session requested on medical marijuana proposal

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said Friday that current state law allows payments of $100,000 to survivors of law enforcement officers or first responders who die because of the job. He said the law does not allow such payments for officers or responders who die of COVID-19, but he wants legislators to update the law to authorize those payments. Hosemann and Gunn are asking Reeves to put that on a special session agenda.

Hosemann and Gunn said shelters that help abuse victims have lost money during the pandemic, partly because of a decrease in payment of court fines. They want the state to cover those financial losses.

A few legislators have been negotiating for months on how to create a medical marijuana program. In May, the Mississippi Supreme Court tossed out a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved last November. Justices ruled that Mississippi’s initiative process was out of date and the medical marijuana proposal was not properly on the ballot.

The legislative proposal is not identical to the voter-approved initiative. The proposal would allow local governments to limit where the marijuana could be grown, processed or sold. That was not in Initiative 65.