Mississippi tax cut plan: Alive, then dead, then alive again

“Unfortunately, the Senate, for now, has punted the ball on the singular most impactful legislation before us this year,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Trey Lamar said about the tax plan. “It's time for bold action, and it's time to continue to fight.”

Lamar, a Republican from Senatobia, said the revived House plan would erase most — but not all — of the personal income tax. He also said the revived plan no longer included new taxes on loggers, farmers or manufacturers.

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn and his allies introduced House Bill 1439 on Feb. 22, and it moved through the House Ways and Means Committee that day. It passed the GOP-controlled House the next day on an 85-34 vote that was largely along party lines, with only a few Democrats supporting it and only one Republican opposing it.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is pushing legislators to phase out Mississippi's personal income tax.

A federal coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden last week prohibits states from using federal relief money to pay for tax cuts. But the Mississippi tax cut plan originated weeks before the federal legislation was signed, and Harkins said the federal package did not affect his decision to kill the state plan.