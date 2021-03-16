Mississippi tax cut proposal dies without a Senate vote

A federal coronavirus relief package signed by President Joe Biden last week prohibits states from using federal relief money to pay for tax cuts. But the Mississippi tax cut plan originated weeks before the federal legislation was signed, and Harkins said the federal package did not affect his decision to kill the state plan.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville said Tuesday that he wanted to try to amend the House bill to remove any tax increases. He wanted to eliminate the 4% income tax bracket in 2022 and then phase out the 5% income tax bracket over 10 years. He said the 5% bracket would phase out only if the state economy grows and that would enable state government to pay for essential services.

“It's a no-brainer, and now's the time to do it,” McDaniel said Tuesday.

Mississippi tax collections for the first eight months of the current budget year — July through February — were higher than for the same period a year earlier.

Gunn and other supporters of the bill say it could help Mississippi compete with states that already don't have a personal income tax, including Texas and Florida.