Mississippi tax overhaul appears headed to doom in Senate

Passing a tax bill requires a three-fifths majority. Although Republicans hold that margin in the Senate, many senators say they want more time to evaluate it. The bill will die if senators don't pass it by the Tuesday deadline, either with or without amendments.

The Senate Finance Committee met Monday but did not bring the bill up for discussion. The committee chairman, Republican Josh Harkins of Flowood, told reporters afterward that the bill, which runs more than 300 pages, is “intriguing,” but he wants to see a thorough evaluation of how it would affect businesses and others.

“The most important thing for us to do is to do something responsibly that puts our state in the best position to be competitive — competitive for growth, competitive for prosperity, competitive for success,” Harkins said.

Harkins said the Finance Committee will meet on the tax bill Tuesday only “if we have the votes to bring something up.”

Mississippi legislators have not discussed how a federal coronavirus relief package might affect their tax proposal. The package signed by President Joe Biden last week prohibits states from using federal relief money to pay for tax cuts. But the Mississippi tax cut plan originated weeks before the federal legislation was signed.