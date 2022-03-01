 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mississippi teacher pay survives legislators' political spat

  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Proposals to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the U.S. were in danger Tuesday as Mississippi legislators engaged in a political showdown. Hours before a big deadline, Senate committees voted to keep the issue alive.

“The bottom line is the teachers. ... They don’t need to be used as pawns in a game of politics,” said Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar, a Republican from Leakesville.

The battle appeared be about which chamber — the House or the Senate — would receive credit for a plan that would help about 30,000 educators. Weeks ago, each chamber passed its own bill to boost teacher pay by at least $4,000 a year. Legislators must agree on a single bill to send to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who has pledged his support.

Tuesday was the deadline for House and Senate committees to consider general bills that had already passed the other chamber, including the teacher pay bills.

People are also reading…

House committees did not consider the Senate's teacher pay raise bill. Two Senate committees — Education and Appropriations — passed an amended version of the House bill.

The revised House bill will go to the full Senate for more debate. It now contains the Senate plan, plus a provision to provide $1,000 raises for two years to teachers' assistants. That would bring the assistants' pay to $17,000 a year. The assistants' raise was in the House bill but not originally in the Senate plan.

The average teacher salary in Mississippi during the 2019-20 academic year was $46,843, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. That lagged behind the average of $55,205 for teachers in the 16 states of the regional organization. The national average was $64,133.

The starting salary for a Mississippi teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $37,000 for the current school year, according to the state Department of Education. Teachers with advanced degrees and more experience are paid more.

Outside the Capitol, many people don't know or care whether a bill came from the House or Senate. Inside the building, it can be hugely important to legislators who want credit for popular proposals.

Several senators, including DeBar, said leaders in the Republican-controlled House were withholding support from the Senate's teacher pay plan to seek leverage for a tax cut bill proposed by Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn. The House and Senate have passed separate tax cut proposals, and the House plan is larger. Those bills face a March 15 deadline.

Gunn told reporters on Tuesday that House committees did not consider the Senate teacher pay raise bill “because ours is far superior.”

“We passed this thing the second week of the session,” Gunn said of the House teacher pay bill. "The question arises ... why has it not been sent to the governor already?”

Antonio Castanon Luna is executive director Mississippi Association of Educators, which represents about 10% of the state's educators, including teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others. After Senate committees voted Tuesday, he said MAE members were encouraged.

“We're committed to ensure that every single educator that shapes a student's life is able to be supported in continuing in the profession, in continuing to provide for their families ... and in investing in the future of Mississippi,” Castanon Luna said.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Tuesday that increasing pay is important to recruiting and retaining educators.

“This should hopefully invigorate teachers again to do what they do best, which is teach our children for our future,” Hosemann said.

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News