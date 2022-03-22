 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mississippi unveils portraits of former Gov. Bryant and wife

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In his portrait unveiled Tuesday, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant stands outside the state Capitol with his left hand on his hip and his right hand clasping his grandmother's Bible.

Bryant said during a ceremony that his father's mother recorded family marriages and births inside the black leather cover of the holy book, and he used that Bible when he took his oaths of office.

“I kept that on my desk every day as a (reminder) that I would live not for worldly acclaim or attention but I might do as Scriptures instructed — that I might try the best I can to be a good and faithful servant," Bryant said.

Republican current Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove were among the dozens of people who gathered inside the Capitol on Tuesday for the unveiling of portraits of Bryant and his wife, Deborah.

Bryant, 67, is a Republican who was governor from January 2012 to January 2020. Before that, he served four years as lieutenant governor, 11 years as state auditor and five years in the state House of Representatives.

People are also reading…

His portrait will hang in the Hall of Governors on the first floor of the state Capitol, next to the portrait of his predecessor, Republican former Gov. Haley Barbour.

Deborah Bryant's portrait will hang in the First Ladies Gallery of the Old Capitol Museum.

Both portraits were painted by Katherine Buchanan of Brandon, who met the Bryants several years ago when they bid on another of her paintings at a fundraiser for a family who had experienced an unexpected death.

Buchanan said she worked from photographs of Phil and Deborah Bryant.

“They were so easy to work with. Very easy to please,” she said.

Phil Bryant on Tuesday recalled starting work at the state Capitol in 1992 as a young member of the state House of Representatives from Rankin County.

“I never would have imagined that 30 years later we'd have this great opportunity not just to put a period but perhaps an exclamation point at the end of the administration,” Bryant said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm chaser catches tornado tearing through Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News