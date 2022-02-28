 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mississippians offer input on future of state wildlife area

  • Updated
  • 0

CRAWFORD, Miss. (AP) — Residents are weighing in on an attempt to return a public wildlife management area in eastern Mississippi to private ownership.

The state purchased most of the property for the Black Prairie Wildlife Management Area from a private landowner in the late 1990s, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The land offers public hunting and fishing and is “some of the last intact native prairie” left in the state, said Russ Walsh, wildlife bureau chief for Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

State Sen. Chuck Younger, a Republican from Lowndes County who sits on the Senate Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee, believes the WMA is underutilized and poorly managed.

“There’s a lot of good things about it, but there are a lot of damn negative things about it, too,” Younger said.

There aren't a lot of people hunting on the land, and the state has allowed much of it to “grow up in thickets," the senator said.

People are also reading…

“It's just a lot of waste," he added.

From Lowndes County's perspective, "it’s lost revenue,” County Administrator Jay Fisher said.

Fisher says his office has received more than 700 responses after a notice about a public hearing was printed. The overwhelming majority of them are from people who want to see the property remain public, he said.

The hearing is set for Monday. The county doesn’t have the authority to take the land out of public hands, but it can make a recommendation to the state.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Columbus Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pacific Northwest facing flood, wind and avalanche threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News