 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula man gets probation after pointing laser at plane
View Comments
AP

Missoula man gets probation after pointing laser at plane

{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula man has been sentenced to three years of probation after aiming a laser pointer at an airplane last year as it approached the Grand Falls International Airport in northern Montana.

Brian John Loven, 42, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft in October, the Missoulian reported.

“It is important for the public to understand that pointing any laser, even a small one, at the cockpit of an aircraft can obscure the pilot’s view and jeopardize the safe operations of the aircraft,” acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.

Prosecutors said two pilots reported a bright green laser lit up the cockpit while the aircraft was descending March 3 around 9:40 p.m. near Giant Springs State Park. No injuries were reported.

Cascade County sheriff's deputies responded to the report and found a Jeep, where Loven was a passenger, driving slowly through the parking lot of Heritage Park, which was closed. The driver told deputies she was learning how to drive a manual transmission car. Deputies then noticed the laser in the center cup holder.

Police said Loven then told deputies he shined the laser but didn't know it was a federal offense and he wanted to “test out the distance of the laser.”

The law that criminalized aiming a laser beam at an airplane was passed as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Modernization and Reform Act of 2012.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Missoulian.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Explains: Saudi prince approved Khashoggi murder

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

+3
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
National Politics

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

  • Updated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduced Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News