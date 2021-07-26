Missouri AG sues over St. Louis area mask mandate

“I wish that he would put more of his attention toward serving the people of the state of Missouri,” she said at a news conference, “and holding our health and safety paramount instead of filing frivolous lawsuits that waste taxpayer dollars.”

Schmitt is just one of several Republicans to push back against the mandate. Gov. Mike Parson said in a tweet Monday that requiring everyone to wear masks “reduce the incentive of getting the vaccine and undermine its integrity.” And St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch, meanwhile, said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was wrong to act without the support of the county commission.

Page, a Democrat, was critical of what he described as “creating distractions for political gain.”

“As some passionate supporters of the previous president hold on tight to bombast and misinformation, we are laser focused on protecting the health and welfare of people in our communities,” he said.

He acknowledged at a news conference that the the mandate “may feel like a punishment" for those who are vaccinated.

But he added: “While the vaccination can protect against serious illness, it can’t protect you from being infected with COVID-19 and passing it onto someone else, someone who may be more vulnerable.”