Missouri Attorney General sues four massage businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Tuesday his office has sued four massage businesses that he contends solicit prostitution.

Schmitt said he is suing A Little Massage in Laclede County, Blue Lotus Asian Massage in Cole County, Shangri-La Massage in Jackson County and Ella’s Asian Massage in Clay County.

His office is seeking injunctions to close the locations, which Schmitt said violate public nuisance laws. He contends the businesses advertise on websites that solicit prostitution and two of them have reviews on message boards that describe sex acts provided at the businesses.

The attorney general said landlords at the businesses either did not respond to contacts from his office or were uncooperative.

The lawsuits are part of Schmitt's Hope Initiative, which he launched in October, to crack down on illicit massage parlors in Missouri.

"With these filings, we’re sending a clear message to (human) traffickers: you are not welcome in the state of Missouri and you will not be able to hide with impunity any longer – we are coming for you,” he said.

