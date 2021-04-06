 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri Attorney General sues four massage businesses
0 comments
AP

Missouri Attorney General sues four massage businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Tuesday his office has sued four massage businesses that he contends solicit prostitution.

Schmitt said he is suing A Little Massage in Laclede County, Blue Lotus Asian Massage in Cole County, Shangri-La Massage in Jackson County and Ella’s Asian Massage in Clay County.

His office is seeking injunctions to close the locations, which Schmitt said violate public nuisance laws. He contends the businesses advertise on websites that solicit prostitution and two of them have reviews on message boards that describe sex acts provided at the businesses.

The attorney general said landlords at the businesses either did not respond to contacts from his office or were uncooperative.

The lawsuits are part of Schmitt's Hope Initiative, which he launched in October, to crack down on illicit massage parlors in Missouri.

"With these filings, we’re sending a clear message to (human) traffickers: you are not welcome in the state of Missouri and you will not be able to hide with impunity any longer – we are coming for you,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News