Missouri bill for limits on COVID shutdowns fails in Senate

“We don’t know what the next pandemic is going to look like,” St. Louis Democratic Sen. Steven Roberts said. “Inevitably, there will be one.”

Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Republican from Manchester, said that when making such decisions, it's important to involve local elected officials, who might give greater weight to the potential economic effects of closures and restrictions.

“There’s been tunnel vision, where the only thing they look at is COVID without looking at any other impact to anything else,” Koenig said of local health officials.

The latest version of the bill also would have prevented any restrictions on churches or religious practices during states of emergency.

Senators debated the bill for hours Wednesday and early Thursday morning but didn't reach a compromise.

The failure of Onder's bill doesn't mean the policy change is doomed this year. The GOP-led House passed a similar bill March 11, which now is pending in the Senate.