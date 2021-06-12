Missouri bill to ban enforcement of federal gun rules signed

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday signed a bill banning local police from enforcing federal gun rules, a change Democrats have predicted will be shot down in the courts.

Parson signed the measure, which will penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws, during a ceremony at a Kansas City-area shooting range and firearms store.

The governor, a former sheriff, said in a statement Saturday that the law "draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.”

Under the bill, Missouri agencies with police who knowingly enforce any federal laws could be sued and fined $50,000 per violating officer.

Most state and federal gun laws are the same anyway, and federal law enforcement could still enforce gun rules that are only in federal law.

Republican lawmakers who worked to pass the bill have said they’re motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.