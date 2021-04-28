 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri bill to block COVID-19 lawsuits hits snag
0 comments
AP

Missouri bill to block COVID-19 lawsuits hits snag

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri bill to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits failed in committee this week, casting doubt on its chances of passing this year.

A House committee voted the Senate bill down Monday.

The proposal was meant to protect hospitals, manufacturers and other businesses from lawsuits over alleged wrongdoing during the pandemic.

The bill is a top priority for Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

It’s still possible for the proposal to pass before lawmakers’ May 14 deadline. But it’s failure in the House committee isn’t a good sign.

The Senate proposal would have prevented lawsuits against businesses unless someone can prove they were exposed there and sickened by the coronavirus and that the business was acting recklessly or committed willful misconduct.

Hospitals also would be shielded from lawsuits unless doctors commit “recklessness or willful misconduct,” which is a legal standard that’s more difficult to prove in court than the current liability standard they face.

The bill also would shield churches and other religious organizations from any lawsuits over exposure to COVID-19 unless the person who got sick can prove the organization committed intentional misconduct.

People hurt by defective masks or other products couldn’t sue unless they prove the manufacturer acted with recklessness or committed willful misconduct that injured them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News