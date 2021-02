Missouri bill would delay some public record access

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A bill passed by the Missouri House on Thursday would put a pause on open-records requests when public agencies are closed, an attempt to ease pressure on governments during emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

But the measure, approved 149-1, also would cover state lawmakers who close their offices for most of the year while the Legislature is not in session. That could mean Sunshine Law requests are ignored for months.

“The idea was if a public body is shut down due to an emergency that there is an understanding about people not being able to easily access and respond in a hurry to a request," Missouri Press Association attorney Jean Maneke said. “It's a significant difference between saying this is an emergency and saying we're just not going to be responding to requests over a certain period of time.”

The bill is primarily focused on shielding contact lists of people who subscribe to government emails and newsletters from being released through public record requests.