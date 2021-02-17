Missouri bill would permanently allow curbside cocktails

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Nick Schroer, of O'Fallon, said the bill includes limits to “keep the public safe but still allow the liberty of these business owners to move forward.”

The bill mirrors the curbside cocktail rules that are currently in place under the temporary waiver, and Schroer said the policy has been successful so far.

“We have not seen any exponential evidence that this is going to result in more accidents or DWIs,” Schroer said.

Critics of the Missouri bill include Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which also has raised concerns about similar legislation in other states contributing to drunken driving.

More than half of states eased alcohol restrictions to allow takeout cocktail sales during the pandemic, and Iowa became the first state to permanently allow carryout and delivery of cocktails in July.

The Missouri bill needs another vote of approval in the House before it can go to the Republican-led state Senate for consideration.

