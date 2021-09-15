Missouri businesses, protesters slam Biden's vaccine mandate

“What we have seen this week from the Biden administration is anti-liberty, anti-American and, in my belief, unconstitutional,” Republican Rep. Nick Schroer said during the committee hearing.

Missouri Assisted Living Association lobbyist Jorgen Schlemeier said Biden's plan likely won't mean many more people get vaccinated in Missouri. He said some workers would rather quit and find another job than be vaccinated or face weekly testing.

“The mandate does not actually increase vaccination rates,” Schlemeier said. “It simply squeezes the balloon, and employees go in other directions from the 100-and-over employers, where they are now.”

Missouri Health Care Association Executive Director Nikki Strong said the mandate could “decimate” the long-term care workforce. She said one facility told her the impact will be “catastrophic.”

Strong also cautioned lawmakers that the mandate could be counterproductive to nursing homes' efforts to increase vaccination rates.

“It's almost created more of a pushback,” Strong said. “It's made our ability to educate and try to convince those to take the vaccine more difficult.”