Missouri Capitol boosts security as lawmakers cite concerns

Some House members suggested that Capitol Police aren't well enough equipped to protect everyone in the building. They noted that when the governor visits the House he is accompanied by a Highway Patrol security detail, and that legislative security looks thinner at other times.

“Emergency preparation is what saves lives. We are finding that we are not prepared, and that is terrifying, I think, for most of us,” said Rep. Keri Ingle, a Democrat from Lee's Summit.

Republican Majority Leader Dean Plocher agreed.

“We don’t have the ability to respond here. We don’t have the resources. We haven’t crafted a game plan, if you will, to address some things," said Plocher, of St. Louis County. "But I think it’s something that we need to look into.”

The House approved a rule change sponsored by Plocher to give greater power to the sergeant-at-arms, who is responsible for keeping order in the House galleries and lobby. The sergeant-at-arms now will have law enforcement powers to arrest people for what the state constitution describes as “disorderly or contemptuous behavior" during House sessions. The sergeant-at-arms also will be able to hire other trained law enforcement officers.