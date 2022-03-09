 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri congressional candidate files redistricting lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate from suburban St. Louis is challenging Missouri's U.S. House districts in court as state lawmakers remain at loggerheads over how to redraw the districts in advance of this year's elections.

Paul Berry III said Wednesday that his lawsuit seeks to prod state lawmakers to pass new congressional districts or else have the court complete the task. Until new maps are adopted, the old ones based on the 2010 census remain in place.

Berry contends it's unconstitutional for candidates to be elected from the current districts, because the 2020 census revealed that populations have changed significantly in some areas.

Running under the old maps “is just an untenable situation with the growth of St. Charles County,” Berry said.

Berry is one of seven candidates in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, which is held by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner.

His lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court. It seeks a court order that the old districts cannot be used in the 2022 elections and — if lawmakers can't agree on a new map to take effect in time for the August primaries — that a map Berry drafted should be put in place.

People are also reading…

The Missouri House passed a congressional redistricting plan in January, but it has stalled in the Senate amid an internal Republican dispute over how aggressively to draw districts in favor of the GOP. Two of the points of contention are how to shape the 2nd District and whether to split St. Charles County into multiple districts.

Missouri’s candidacy filing period opened Feb. 22, despite the uncertainty over districts, and runs through March 29.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

Watch Now: Related Video

How playing an instrument can help your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News