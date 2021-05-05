Missouri court to mull disciplining Gardner in Greitens case

Gardner’s office said in a statement that she complied with the law during the Greitens investigation.

“Despite several investigations attempting to uncover illegal wrongdoing by her office in this case, none has ever been found,” it said. “We are confident that a full review of the facts will show that the Circuit Attorney has not violated the ethical standards of the State of Missouri.”

The Missouri Supreme Court, which presides over Pratzel's office, decides disciplinary cases involving lawyers. No hearing date has been set. The court could decide to take no action or punish Gardner with a reprimand, suspension or revocation of her law license.

Greitens had been governor for a little over a year when he was indicted in February 2018 on a charge of felony invasion of privacy that accused him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair and threatening to use it as blackmail if she spoke of the relationship.