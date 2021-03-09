 Skip to main content
Missouri Democrat Kunce enters race for US Senate seat
AP

Missouri Democrat Kunce enters race for US Senate seat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Democrat who works at an organization that fights corporate monopolies on Tuesday became the latest candidate to announce a bid for U.S. Senate.

Lucas Kunce, 38, is the national security policy director at the American Economic Liberties Project, an organization that advocates for government action against business concentration.

The Independence, Missouri resident also is a Marine veteran.

Candidates are rushing to enter the U.S. Senate race after Republican Sen. Roy Blunt on Monday announced he won't seek re-election.

No Republicans have publicly announced their candidacy but many have shown interest, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and former Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens resigned in 2018 amid the fallout of a sex scandal and ethics investigation.

Other Democratic contenders include former state Sen. Scott Sifton and activist Timothy Shepard.

