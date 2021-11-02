 Skip to main content
Missouri education board member resigns from charter school

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The newest member of Missouri's State Board of Education has resigned from her leadership role at a St. Louis charter school.

Kerry Casey, of Chesterfield, was a founding board member of the KIPP Charter School in St. Louis. She resigned from the charter school board upon her appointment Monday to the state board to avoid any appearance of a conflict, Maria Alcón-Heraux, communications director for the KIPP Foundation, said Tuesday.

KIPP is a nonprofit network of 270 charter schools in 20 states and the District of Columbia, with more than 120,000 students.

The State Board of Education oversees Missouri’s 518 public school districts, 37 charter schools and state schools for the blind, deaf and severely disabled.

