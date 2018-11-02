Try 1 month for 99¢

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have a long history of rejecting general tax increases. But supporters of a proposal to gradually raise the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon believe this could be the year that people say "yes."

With just days to go before Tuesday's election, there is no organized opposition to Proposition D, and not a penny raised to counteract the nearly $5 million raised by supporters.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe both have been traveling the state promoting the gas tax.

At least 30 other states have raised transportation taxes or fees over the past six years.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Missouri's gas tax has not changed since 1996.

In 2014, Missouri voters rejected a proposed sales tax for roads. They also defeated a transportation tax plan in 2002.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments