 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri GOP congressional candidate Ed Emery dies at 71
0 Comments
AP

Missouri GOP congressional candidate Ed Emery dies at 71

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former state Sen. Ed Emery, who was running for an open congressional seat in central Missouri, has died. He was 71.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Emery's death Saturday in a tweet and said Emery leaves an “enduring legacy in public service.”

Emery collapsed following a speech Tuesday evening from what his campaign called a heart problem. He was hospitalized in Columbia.

The conservative Republican from Lamar was seeking the 4th Congressional District seat held by GOP Rep. Vicki Hartzler, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Emery served eight years in the House, starting in 2003, and he won his Senate seat in 2012. He was chairman of the Senate Governmental Reform Committee but was forced by term limits to retire from the Senate early this year after eight years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

+9
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
National Politics

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News