Missouri GOP congressional candidate Ed Emery dies at 71

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former state Sen. Ed Emery, who was running for an open congressional seat in central Missouri, has died. He was 71.

Gov. Mike Parson announced Emery's death Saturday in a tweet and said Emery leaves an “enduring legacy in public service.”

Emery collapsed following a speech Tuesday evening from what his campaign called a heart problem. He was hospitalized in Columbia.

The conservative Republican from Lamar was seeking the 4th Congressional District seat held by GOP Rep. Vicki Hartzler, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Emery served eight years in the House, starting in 2003, and he won his Senate seat in 2012. He was chairman of the Senate Governmental Reform Committee but was forced by term limits to retire from the Senate early this year after eight years.

