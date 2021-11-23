 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri Gov. Parson plans trade mission to Israel, Greece

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady next month will travel to Israel and Greece for a trade mission, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

Parson will be overseas Dec. 2-11 for his third trade mission since taking office. He had planned to visit Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in March 2020 but canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson previously visited Australia, France, Germany and Switzerland for trade missions.

His trips are funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit that has paid for similar trade missions for former governors.

The Governor’s Office described Israel and Greece as key trade partners in a Tuesday release.

Parson said the goal of the trip is to strengthen relationships, thank current partners and promote Missouri as a good business location.

“Countries around the world already purchase billions of dollars in Missouri-made products each year," Parson said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to again represent our state to international officials and companies while promoting Missouri as an ideal business location.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News