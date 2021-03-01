 Skip to main content
Missouri governor frees $281M from budget cuts
AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday freed $281 million in funding for K-12 public schools, college scholarships and other government services that he previously blocked from being spent.

The Republican initially cut $438 million from the current state budget over concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would tank the economy and mean significantly less state revenue for the year.

He's been releasing chunks of that funding as the economy has improved. The money Parson freed on Monday was the last of his restrictions.

About $123 million of the funding is for K-12 public schools. More than $1.5 million now is available for the state's academic college scholarship program, Bright Flight. Another $5.7 million was released to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats' drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's first bilateral meeting with Canada's Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for GOP unity, even as he exacerbated intraparty divisions by attacking fellow Republicans and promoting lies about the election in a speech that made clear he intends to remain a dominant political force.

