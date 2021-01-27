Missouri governor touts virus handling in state address

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in his State of the State speech Wednesday touted his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, even as an outbreak among lawmakers forced him to break tradition and switch the venue for his address.

“Time and time again, our administration has addressed the challenges of our communities and our state head on rather than leaving them for another day, another administration, or another generation,” Parson said in prepared remarks provided to reporters before he began his speech.

Parson had been scheduled to deliver the annual speech Wednesday in the House chamber — as is tradition — with senators, judges and other executive officials joining him there.

But Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said the governor's office was informed Wednesday morning by the House that he could not use the chamber because of COVID-19 concerns. Instead, she said the Republican governor would deliver his speech in the Senate, which is smaller than the House chamber.

The House canceled all of its work last week following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among members, but it returned to work this week. The Senate has remained in session, though Sen. Andrew Koenig said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and a couple other senators are quarantining.