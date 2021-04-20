Missouri health director who worked for 2 governors resigns

St. Louis Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, the top Democrat on the House's health committee, called Knodell's appointment “troubling.”

“Knodell has no background in public health, and as the ‘czar’ of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, he shoulders much of the blame for the state’s early failures to provide vaccines to urban and suburban areas," she said in a statement.

Missouri has a history of non-medical professionals leading the state health department.

Like Parson, former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon named one of his top staffers — deputy chief of staff Peter Lyskowski — to serve as acting health director in 2015 when Gail Vasterling stepped down from the position.

Both Lyskowski and Vasterling were lawyers who previously worked for Nixon in the attorney general’s office. Vasterling had been appointed as acting health director in 2012 following the resignation of Nixon’s first health director, Margaret Donnelly, an attorney and former Democratic state House member who had run unsuccessfully for attorney general in 2008.

Former Republican Gov. Matt Blunt also named a top lawyer in his office — general counsel Jane Drummond — to take over as health director following the resignation of his first appointee, Julie Eckstein, in 2006.