Missouri House adds rules to allow virtual feedback on bills

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri state House on Tuesday adopted new rules to allow the public to weigh in on proposed bills virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rule is one of several approved by the Republican-led House as lawmakers begin their annual session under the cloud of the pandemic.

House members voted down a proposal to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health department recommendations during public health emergencies, which would mean lawmakers would be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Face masks are currently optional for lawmakers.

Many other changes to how the House does business, mostly pitched by Democrats, were shot down.

Here's a rundown on changes and proposed changes:

COVID-19