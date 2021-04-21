 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids
0 comments
AP

Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Missouri House of Representatives shows Republican state Rep. Rick Roeber. The Missouri House voted to expel Roeber on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, after a legislative investigation concluded there was credible evidence he had physically and sexually abused his children years ago.

 Tim Bommel

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House on Wednesday ousted a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago.

The Republican-led House voted almost unanimously to kick out Rick Roeber, a Republican from Lee's Summit who was elected in November to represent his suburban Kansas City district.

Nobody voted against his ouster, though one lawmaker voted “present" to sidestep taking a position.

Roeber's expulsion followed a House Ethics Committee investigation into claims made by his now-adult children that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.

The committee found their allegations credible.

“It is unacceptable what he has done to the home life of these children,” GOP House Speaker Rob Vescovo said during an emotional speech from the chamber floor. “And I find him in the worst capacity to represent the people, and more specifically represent the children, of the 34th District or the children of the state of Missouri.”

Roeber didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. He previously told the committee that he didn’t sexually abuse his children.

Several of Roeber's children testified to House investigators this year that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

One child who said Roeber was sexually abusive told investigators that “to have someone that you are trusting as your parent to treat you in that manner and to not treat you like a child ... takes away your innocence.”

The committee found records showing that his children reported the abuse around the time it allegedly occurred in the 1990s, but the Jackson County prosecutor's office didn't file charges. Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said records from the time show that the office didn't file charges because there was insufficient evidence, but that it is reviewing documents provided by the Missouri House.

State Rep. Robert Sauls, a Democrat from Independence who served on the Ethics Committee, said: “The state of Missouri has failed these children, and I will not sit back and let the state of Missouri continue to fail them.”

Roeber tried to resign last week after the Missouri Independent first reported that House leaders went to the Jackson County prosecutor with concerns that Roeber currently has weekend visitations with a child.

Roeber didn't mention any of the allegations against him in his resignation letter, saying he planned to move out of state to be closer to family.

But the House refused to let him resign, which allowed the Ethics Committee to complete its report and recommend that he be publicly expelled.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for him to walk away on his own terms as he has continued to walk away on his own terms on his children his entire life,” Vescovo said to his colleagues Wednesday.

Lawmakers also agreed with the committee's recommendation that Roeber should reimburse the House for the roughly $1,570 it spent investigating the claims.

House leaders said in a joint statement Wednesday that they hope law enforcement "will continue the work we started by thoroughly investigating Rick Roeber and the serious allegations against him.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Journal series investigates the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News