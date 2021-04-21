Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids

Several of Roeber's children testified to House investigators this year that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

One child who said Roeber was sexually abusive told investigators that “to have someone that you are trusting as your parent to treat you in that manner and to not treat you like a child ... takes away your innocence.”

The committee found records showing that his children reported the abuse around the time it allegedly occurred in the 1990s, but the Jackson County prosecutor's office didn't file charges. Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said records from the time show that the office didn't file charges because there was insufficient evidence, but that it is reviewing documents provided by the Missouri House.

State Rep. Robert Sauls, a Democrat from Independence who served on the Ethics Committee, said: “The state of Missouri has failed these children, and I will not sit back and let the state of Missouri continue to fail them.”