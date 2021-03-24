Missouri House moves to tighten bail rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House on Wednesday took a step toward undoing state Supreme Court changes to bail rules aimed at reducing court costs that can sometimes derail the lives of low-income defendants.

Lawmakers in a voice vote gave initial approval to a bill that would make public safety the top priority for judges to consider when setting bail. A final House vote could come as early as Thursday.

Republican Rep. Justin Hill's bill is in response to new court rules enacted by the Supreme Court in 2019 that required judges to first consider non-monetary conditions for pretrial release.

Primarily Republican lawmakers in a letter to the high court last year wrote that Supreme Court judges “overstepped” and asked them to rescind the rules, which hasn't happened.

Hill said the changes have allowed potentially dangerous criminals to walk free before their trials.

“If this person is a danger to the community, then let's set a bail," Hill said. "We're not going to assume that everyone's going to come to court without posting some skin in the game.”