Missouri House opposes eminent domain for wind-energy line

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's GOP-led state House on Tuesday moved to ban the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line planned to span from Kansas to Indiana.

Lawmakers in a voice vote approved legislation that would prevent the use of private land for the Grain Belt Express power line without property owners' permission.

They're trying to stop the project's developers, Invenergy Transmission, from pursuing condemnation if landowners won't sell easements, which means allowing a piece of their land to be used for the power line.

The ban wouldn’t apply to transmission lines with energy substations every 50 miles, a provision designed to encourage companies to give Missourians greater access to buying energy off the line.

“What this bill does is say if you’re going to use and take Missouri farm owners’ land, that we’re actually going to have access to the power,” said bill sponsor Rep. Mike Haffner, a Pleasant Hill Republican.

The high-voltage power line would carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states.