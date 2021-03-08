 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri House passes bill for guns on buses, public transit
View Comments
AP

Missouri House passes bill for guns on buses, public transit

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's House on Monday passed a bill to allow guns on St. Louis buses, the Kansas City Streetcar and other forms of public transit in the state.

The GOP-led chamber voted 124-32 to send the bill to the state Senate, which is also led by Republicans.

If enacted, the measure would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring firearms on public transportation. Firearms still wouldn't be permitted on Amtrak.

People without those permits would also be allowed to bring unloaded guns as long as they don't also carry ammunition with them.

During floor debate, Rep. Wiley Price said even with extensive training, police still shoot people unnecessarily. The St. Louis Democrat said it’s dangerous to allow the public to make those choices.

“We have people we’ve trained many more hours — not only in de-escalation but being able to recognize what the threat is and how that threat should be met — and they don't always make the right call,” Price said. “So now we’re about to put that in the hands of the general public.”

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Adam Schnelting, of St. Charles, said that risk doesn't take away “from the fact that you should have the right to defend yourself.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: North Korean hackers target American researchers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News