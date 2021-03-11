Missouri House passes higher bar for constitutional changes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A proposal to make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution passed the Republican-led House on Thursday.

The measure, approved 111-46, would increase the threshold to enact constitutional amendments from 51% of the vote to a two-thirds majority.

Republicans pitched the change after voters approved a number of constitutional changes in recent years that they oppose, including expanding the Medicaid health care program and a since-overturned revamp of how state legislative districts are carved out.

Republican sponsor Rep. Mike Henderson, of Bonne Terre, said a simple majority is too low a bar to make changes to the Missouri Constitution. He said there's been an increase in amendments in recent years and that too many issues that should have been handled as laws have instead been enshrined in the Constitution.

“Our Constitution's a pretty sacred document," Henderson said.

Democrats argued that voters have repeatedly turned to the initiative petition process because the Republican-led Legislature has resisted making laws on issues popular with voters, such as medical marijuana and Medicaid.