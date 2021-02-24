Missouri House passes voter photo ID

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican-led Missouri House on Wednesday passed another bill to require voter photo identification at the polls, an attempt to reinstate the policy after it was gutted by the state Supreme Court.

House lawmakers voted 109-46 to send the bill to the GOP-led state Senate.

The bill is aimed at addressing a Missouri Supreme Court ruling last year that permanently blocked a central provision of a 2016 voter ID law.

At issue was a provision of the law that law required voters without a photo ID to make a sworn statement to cast a regular ballot.

The new bill would give voters two options: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or cast a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot would be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials can verify their signature based on voter records.

Republican supporters argued photo identification at the polls is needed to prevent in-person voter fraud, which studies have shown is very rare. Bill sponsor Rep. John Simmons, a Washington Republican, said in-person voter fraud would “cancel out” legal votes, which he described as disenfranchisement.