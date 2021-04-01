Missouri House refuses to pay for Medicaid expansion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House on Thursday passed a budget proposal without funding to pay for Medicaid expansion in an attempt to thwart the program.

Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith told a Democratic colleague on the chamber floor that the goal is to prevent thousands of low-income adults who will become eligible for government health care in July from getting the coverage.

“By intentionally not appropriating for Medicaid expansion, we should not be offering those services to those folks come July 1,” Smith said.

Missouri voters last year gave approval to expand the program and enshrined the change in the state Constitution, which prevents the Republican Legislature from undoing the policy without going back to voters.

But Republican lawmakers have long resisted expanding Medicaid, citing concerns that range from the cost of paying for health care for more people to opposition to providing coverage to able-bodied adults.

Smith on Thursday said it's up to lawmakers to decide whether to pay for the expansion, despite the constitutional change, and that their approval to use the funding is necessary for it to be implemented.