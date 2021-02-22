Missouri House tries again with voter photo ID law

Democrats generally oppose such laws, arguing that they are really meant to disenfranchise voter groups that tend to support their party, including the poor, elderly and disabled as well as transient college students and minorities who are less likely to have photo IDs.

Missouri lawmakers on Monday voted down a Republican-sponsored amendment that would have required the state to pay for photo IDs and any other documents needed to get photo IDs in order for the voting requirement to take effect.

Without that change, some lawmakers said the measure would create a poll tax, meaning a fee to vote. Poll taxes were historically used to prevent Black Americans from voting.

Amendment sponsor Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Ballwin Republican, said lawmakers should pay to make sure all voters have access to photo IDs so the law "will not be construed as a poll tax or as an unfunded mandate on those voters.”

“If we do not fund that, then there has to be a consequence,” he said.

The bill needs another vote of approval before it can go to the Republican-led state Senate for consideration.

