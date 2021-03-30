Missouri House votes against funding Medicaid expansion

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday argued it's not guaranteed that the federal government will continue shouldering most of the costs for Medicaid expansion and cautioned that committing to the program could stress the state's budget in the future.

Several said Medicaid should be reserved for the elderly and people with mental and physical disabilities and that opening the program up to other low-income adults will mean less money to care for those vulnerable groups.

Washington Republican Rep. John Simmons said voters “don’t want their money going to people that should be able-bodied and are able-bodied.”

The state’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

The House could send the budget proposal to the Senate as early as this week. Lawmakers face a May deadline to send a spending plan to Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

