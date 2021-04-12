 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri House votes against proof-of-vaccine mandates
0 comments
AP

Missouri House votes against proof-of-vaccine mandates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House on Monday advanced a bill that would ban private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from either employees or customers.

The GOP-led House voted 88-56 to tack the provision on another bill.

The action comes amid backlash to the concept of so-called vaccine passports, which are documentation that shows travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Missouri bill advanced Monday goes further by banning private businesses from requiring proof of any vaccination, not just coronavirus vaccines.

A group of both Democrats and some Republicans criticized the bill, arguing that businesses such as nursing homes should be allowed to require employees or visitors to show they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

O’Fallon Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco said he doesn't want businesses to demand vaccination records, but he said business owners have a right to choose to do so.

“If we don't like what it is they're doing with their private property, well you know what, we don't have to shop there,” Lovasco said.

Gov. Mike Parson last month said he won’t require so-called vaccine passports in Missouri but is comfortable with private companies adopting them.

The Republican-led Senate last week passed a less-restrictive bill that would only ban the state and local governments from requiring proof of vaccination to travel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+3
Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal
National Politics

Biden sees `win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News