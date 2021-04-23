Missouri House votes to ban trans athletes from girls teams

Supporters of the change argued that it's unfair for transgender girls to compete against cisgender girls and that those girls shouldn't be allowed to share locker rooms.

Several Republicans suggested some boys might claim to be “gender fluid” in order to be voyeurs in the girls shower rooms. Ecelsior Springs Republican Rep. Doug Richey said that would be “just not right.”

“It is absolutely appropriate for the parents in Missouri to be concerned for the wellbeing of their daughters in a shower facility who should not be put in a position where that happens,” Richey said.

Republican Missouri lawmakers decried the risk of being called bigots, hateful or transphobic for supporting the rule. Democrats at times wept and said the rule change would discriminate against transgender children and push some to kill themselves.

“I hear some of my colleagues complaining about being called names,” Olivette Democratic Rep. Tracy McCreery said. “Imagine what it's like to be a transgender youth in this country.”

She said if parents are concerned about boys being voyeurs and harassing girls, then the solution is to teach boys to be respectful, not put limits on transgender girls.

Not all Republicans backed the proposal.