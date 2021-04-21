Missouri House votes to ban trans athletes on girls teams

Republican lawmakers decried the risk of being called bigots, hateful or transphobic for supporting the rule, while Democrats at times wept and said the rule change could push transgender children to kill themselves.

Not all Republicans backed the change.

Suburban St. Louis Republican Rep. Shamed Dogan said adopting the proposal would hurt the state's reputation and “make us look backwards.”

He warned that it will hurt the economy and that applying the rule to college sports would mean losing out on NCAA events.

The NCAA in 2016 moved championships out of North Carolina in response to a bill legislating transgender people’s use of public restrooms.

Dogan, a Black man, asked his mostly white, Republican and male colleagues to imagine the feeling of being the only person in a room who looks different.

“Even if we’re not motivated by hatred, the effect of this will be exclusionary the effect of this will be harmful,” Dogan said. “It’s a solution in search of a problem rather than a problem that needs to be solved.”

