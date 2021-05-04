Missouri House votes to crack down on highway protests

The legislation also would require offenders who commit dangerous felonies against police, firefighters or other first responders to serve their full sentence without the opportunity for probation.

Another provision sets up guidelines for internal reviews of possible police misconduct. The bill would set a 90-day limit for internal investigations of alleged police misconduct, with exceptions. Among other provisions, the measure would make all records of those internal police investigations closed to the public.

“If you have the back of law enforcement today, you know what to. You will vote yes," suburban St. Louis Republican Rep. Nick Schroer said. "If you don't have the back of the men and women in blue, you know what to do: vote no."

Lawmakers on Tuesday added provisions ranging from a ban on police use of chokeholds to allowing concealed firearms in places of worship without the permission of religious leaders.

The tactic of packing multiple bills into an omnibus package is commonly used by lawmakers near the end of session, which this year is May 14.