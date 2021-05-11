Missouri House votes to pare down school voucher bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House in an unusual move Tuesday passed a pared-down school voucher bill after a similar measure when to the governor's desk last week.

The main provisions of both bills would create a tax credit program to pay for kids to go to K-12 private schools.

Under the program, private donors would give money to nonprofits that in turn would dole out scholarships. Donors would get state tax credits equal to the amount they donate, but not more than half their tax liability.

The original bill would have capped tax credits at $50 million for the first year of the program. The cap would increase to keep up with inflation, topping out at $75 million.

The new version caps tax credits at $25 million for the first year and $50 million with inflation.