Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

Beetem's ruling deals a major blow to supporters of Medicaid expansion. It all but guarantees that the thousands of newly eligible low-income adults under the amendment won't have access to the program.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in a statement wrote that a question over the amendment's constitutionality wasn't even raised before the judge during Monday's trial.

“We are disappointed in today’s ruling, but believe the Court of Appeals will disagree,” the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote in a statement.

Attorneys defending Parson’s administration declined to comment, citing an appeal.

During the trial, Solicitor General John Sauer had argued that additional funding approved by lawmakers was needed in order for Parson to enact the amendment.

Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation, at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

