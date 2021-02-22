Missouri judge says public defender waitlist unfair

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge said the wait time for some poor defendants to get legal help is unconstitutional but is giving state lawmakers time to beef up the agency's budget in hopes that will help.

Circuit Judge Will Hickle in an order last week wrote that a group of poor defendants likely will succeed in their class-action lawsuit against the state.

He wrote that Missouri is violating the U.S. and Missouri constitutions by "charging an indigent defendant with a crime in which the State seeks the defendant’s incarceration, and then delaying for weeks, months, and even more than a year before furnishing the defendant with an attorney.”

The defendants’ attorneys said some waited in jail for more than a year before getting public defenders.

“Missouri’s use of waiting lists lets the state prosecute folks who cannot afford an attorney without the appointment of counsel to represent them,” said Tony Rothert, legal director of the ACLU of Missouri, in a statement. “The practice is scandalous, and we are thrilled the judge recognized the magnitude of harm waiting lists inflict on individuals’ constitutional rights."

The ACLU of Missouri is among several advocacy groups representing the defendants in the class-action lawsuit.