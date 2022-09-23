 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law

  • Updated
  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.

The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County.

The lawsuits, filed by the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, target a sweeping law enacted last month that primarily requires voters to show government-issued photo ID at the polls to cast a regular ballot. Voters without proper ID can cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted if they return with valid ID that same day or if their signature is verified by local election officials.

Plaintiffs include the Missouri NAACP and the Missouri League of Women Voters.

People are also reading…

Lawyers for Missouri's Attorney General's Office, which is defending the law in court, asked Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem to dismiss the lawsuit on photo ID requirements.

Solicitor General John Sauer said the concern that some voters won't be able to obtain proper identification in order to cast regular ballots amounts to “speculation at its finest.” And he said Boone County and St. Louis County election officials rarely decline to verify voter signatures on provisional ballots.

“They haven’t identified a single voter who can't vote in November,” Sauer told Beetem during the hearing.

Tony Rothert, of the Missouri ACLU, asked for a trial on the case before the upcoming Nov. 8 elections.

He said the photo ID requirement puts unconstitutional burdens on the right to vote and serves no purpose.

“There's still no evidence of voter-impersonation fraud at the polls," Rothert said, referring to the type of fraud the photo ID is intended to prevent.

Republican Missouri lawmakers passed the law in May after a nearly two-decade push for stricter voting requirements to ensure election integrity.

Seventeen states besides Missouri had voter photo identification laws in effect as of this spring, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and 19 states had identification laws that accepted proof other than photos.

A lesser known provision in the Missouri measure bans payment for anyone who works to help register voters and requires those volunteers to be registered Missouri voters themselves. Anyone who helps register more than 10 voters would need to sign up with the Secretary of State’s Office.

The law also bans groups and individuals from “soliciting” voters to request absentee ballots. Violations are punishable by up to five years imprisonment, the loss of the right to vote, and a fine of between $10,000 and $250,000.

The plaintiffs want Beetem to pause that portion of the law as the lawsuit continues.

Campaign Legal Center attorney Danielle Lang said the League of Women Voters of Missouri threw out blank stacks of absentee ballot applications that volunteers had planned to distribute before the law took effect. She said the Missouri NAACP is opting not to talk about absentee voting at all this election cycle over fear of possible prosecution.

“The State of Missouri has made it a felony to approach your neighbor and say, ‘Hey, I would really encourage you to apply to vote absentee,’” Lang said during Friday's court hearing.

Beetem asked that attorneys file proposed orders on the civic engagement lawsuit within the next week. He did not indicate when he might rule on the photo identification requirement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Big-name celebrities are coming back to the White House after boycotting America's most famous address under Donald Trump. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Singer James Taylor strummed his guitar and sang at the White House last week to open an event celebrating a new health care and climate change law. Younger pop stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boy band BTS have visited. And Biden has resumed the tradition of hosting a White House reception for the artists receiving honors from the Kennedy Center.

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the countries’ conflict. Pelsoi is visiting Armenia with a congressional delegation just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops. It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released. The White House and family members said Monday his release came in an exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and is believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that also included the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban.

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections. The measure is their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A vote to overhaul the Electoral Count Act is expected Wednesday. A bipartisan group of senators is moving forward with a similar bill. The Senate Rules Committee will vote on its version of the legislation next week. Lawmakers in both parties have said they want to change the arcane law before it is challenged again.

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral. The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. to honor the queen. Also late Sunday, authorities closed a miles-long queue for people to see the queen lying in state. New arrivals were turned away, so that everyone in the line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

A man has set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in an apparent protest of the planned state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe. Kyodo News agency says the man sustained extensive burns but was conscious and told police he set himself on fire. A note found with him said he opposed Abe's state funeral. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly meeting. The planned state funeral has become increasingly unpopular. Abe was one of the most divisive leaders in postwar Japanese politics because of his revisionist view of wartime history and support for a stronger military.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William opens up over grief for Queen Elizabeth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News