 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Missouri, Justice Department feud complicates joint program

  • 0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A crime-fighting partnership between Missouri and the Justice Department is caught in the middle of a dispute over a new Missouri law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws.

At issue is the Safer Streets Initiative, under which Missouri assistant attorneys general are deputized as assistant U.S. attorneys so that the state and federal government can work together more closely to prosecute violent crime.

But the Missouri attorney general's office said this week that the Department of Justice withdrew from the program after filing a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the state's new gun law.

The suit seeks to block enforcement of the law, which declares “invalid” federal gun regulations that don’t have an equivalent in Missouri law. The Department of Justice contends that although states might decline to help enforce federal law, they can't declare federal law to be invalid.

People are also reading…

The Justice Department has said the new law drove a wedge between state and federal law enforcement and has hurt joint crime-fighting efforts.

But after Schmitt's office slammed the Justice Department for pulling out of the Safer Streets program, Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri's Western District, said in a statement Thursday that she needed to “set the record straight." She said three Missouri assistant attorneys general were still working under the program to prosecute federal crimes in the Western District.

“I remain committed to working alongside state and local law enforcement partners,” Moore said. “This has been an effective strategy, and an efficient use of resources, to combat violent crime.”

Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the state attorney general's office, said in a statement Friday that the Justice Department told the office that the lawsuit “created a conflict that necessitated the suspension of the initiative.” He said the office is “surprised and pleased” to continue the Safer Streets program in the Western District.

“It’s curious that the law has stood for 8 months, and the Biden DOJ is just now filing a lawsuit,” Nuelle said, adding that “it’s apparently a conflict in one district, but not the other. This is complete incompetence from the Biden Administration.”

Officials from the Justice Department and the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri didn't immediately reply to Friday requests for comment.

Missouri's Republican attorney general, Eric Schmitt, on Friday called the Justice Department's withdrawal from the program in the Eastern District but not the Western District confusing.

“It’s a shame that the Biden Justice Department is playing politics with public safety,” Schmitt said. “They’re the ones that pulled out of that agreement, not us. We stand ready, willing and able to continue that.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News